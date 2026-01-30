Two-day Anakapalli utsav to draw huge crowds

Anakapalli: Showcasing regional culture and splendor of the district, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said ‘Anakapalli Utsav’, organised for the first time in the district, will be celebrated on a grand note.

Examining the arrangements made for the utsav at NTR Stadium along with District Collector Vijaya Krishnan, Superintendent of Police of Anakapalli Tuhin Sinha, Anakapalli MLA Konathala Ramakrishna and Urban Development Corporation Chairman Peela Govinda Satyanarayana here on Thursday, the minister instructed the officials concerned to complete the arrangements in different venues so that common people do not face any inconvenience.

The Home Minister informed that the Anakapalli Utsav is scheduled in the district on 30th and 31st January. During the visit, the Home Minister made several suggestions to the officials on the venue, seating arrangements, entrances, and security arrangements. She suggested that screens should be set up outside the stadium to watch live streaming.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister stated that along with the Visakha Utsav, Anakapalli and Araku Utsavs have also been organised as per the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Highlighting the culture and tradition of North Andhra, the utsav-related programmes will be held at Kondakarla Ava, Muthyalammapalem Beach, Anakapalli Bellam Market and NTR Stadium.

The culture of the district will be known to the world through these programmes, Anitha opined.

Further, the Home Minister mentioned that for the first time Anakapalli Utsav is being organised after the formation of the district.

Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, MLAs and public representatives in the district are working hard to make the utsav a success, the minister said, appealing to people to participate in the utsav with their families.

The minister announced that the festival will be held every year and programmes will also be held at other tourist and spiritual spots.