Two-day management meet commences

AndhraLoyola College (Autonomous) is abuzz with energy as its MBA Department inaugurates Magnalite 2K25, a two-day national management meet, held at the PG Seminar Hall on Friday. This year’s event, themed ‘Ignite Yourself’, aims at empowering MBA students from across India to cultivate their leadership potential for the ever-evolving business landscape.

Fr Dr S Melchior, SJ (Principal), Rev Fr Dr KM Prabhudas (Vice-Principal), and Fr T Balaswamy participated. Their addresses were a source of inspiration, highlighting the critical importance of innovation, entrepreneurship, and ethical leadership in today’s world.

Organised by a dedicated team including Dr A Madhuri, Dr Ch Varalakshmi (HoD), and Dr BR Kumar, and Dr D Bhaskar, MAGNALITE-2K25 promises a dynamic platform. It offers management students a prime opportunity to demonstrate their creativity and strategic thinking through various events and competitions.

With free registration, the meet has attracted participants from numerous institutions nationwide, transforming Andhra Loyola College into a vibrant hub of fresh ideas and youthful enthusiasm.

The official opening sets the stage for two days packed with engaging events, competitions, and workshops designed to challenge and inspire.