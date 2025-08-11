Live
Two-day Parthi Yatra concludes
Bal Vikas children and devotees from Telangana visit Prashanthi Nilayam
Prasanthi Nilayam (Puttaparthi): The two-day Parthi Yatra by Bal Vikas children and devotees from Telangana concluded on Sunday, leaving participants and attendees inspired and spiritually uplifted. The programme at Sai Kulwant Hall was a heartfelt offering of love and devotion, reflecting the transformative impact of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s teachings.
The morning session featured two inspiring talks by Bal Vikas children, who shared personal experiences of how the programme shaped their lives. They described Bal Vikas as a journey starting in Group I with the seed of discipline, nurtured through Group II, and maturing in Group III into confident, value-driven individuals ready to contribute positively to society.
Adding a cultural dimension, the event showcased Sodhi, a traditional fortune-telling practice from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This age-old art was creatively adapted to blend entertainment with spiritual insight, delighting the audience while imparting moral values.
The Yatra concluded with ‘Sri Sathya Sai Geetanjali’ a devotional music presentation featuring soulful songs and padyams composed by Bhagawan Himself. The melodious renditions filled the hall with an atmosphere of love, humility, and surrender, serving as an expression of deep gratitude to Bhagawan.