Two dead and five injured in a road accident in Annamayya district
Two dead and five injured in a road accident on Sunday morning at the national highway at Chinnaorampadu under Obulavaripalle mandal in Annamayya district.
In the early hours of Sunday morning, a group of 20 people from Katikamwaripalle village in the mandal were traveling to the Boyakonda Gangamma temple in Tata Ace and Tatasumo vehicles. Unfortunately, the Tata Ace vehicle lost control and collided with a tractor on the national highway at Chinnaorampadu.
As a result, Narasimhu (57) sustained severe head injuries and passed away at the scene while Shankaramma (50) was being taken to the hospital but unfortunately passed away during the journey. Five other individuals were seriously injured and have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident.