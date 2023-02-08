Two dead in a ghastly road accident after RTC bus collides Bolero in Bapatla

A terrible road accident took place in Bapatla district where two people lost their lives in this incident after an RTC bus and a Bolero goods vehicle collided leaving both people in the Bolero died.

Going into the details, Duggampudi Venkateshwar Reddy and Kolagatla Venkateshwar Reddy of Mallavaram village of Peddaravidu mandal of Prakasam district were traveling in a Bolero goods vehicle. They traveled from Narasaraopet to their native village in a bolero vehicle. In the middle of the way, when the RTC bus and the Bolero vehicles coming from the opposite side collided head-on, when they reached Old Magulur village of Santamagulur mandal of Bapatla district.

In this incident, two people in the Bolero lost their lives on the spot. RTC bus is going from Guntakal to Vijayawada. The accident happened on Wednesday morning. Police suspect that the accident may have happened due to fog. The bodies were examined and shifted to Narasaropet Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.