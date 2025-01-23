Two dead in a tragic road accident in Punganur

A devastating road accident occurred at Etavakili Cross in the Punganur mandal, claiming the lives of two individuals when a lorry collided with a two-wheeler.

The victims have been identified as Gangadhara, aged 45, and Venkataramana, aged 54. Emergency services responded promptly to the scene, but unfortunately, both victims succumbed to their injuries.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the cause and ensure accountability. The local community is mourning the loss of the two men, and support systems are being put in place for their families during this difficult time.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.