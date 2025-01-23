  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Two dead in a tragic road accident in Punganur

Two dead in a tragic road accident in Punganur
x
Highlights

A devastating road accident occurred at Etavakili Cross in the Punganur mandal, claiming the lives of two individuals when a lorry collided with a two-wheeler.

A devastating road accident occurred at Etavakili Cross in the Punganur mandal, claiming the lives of two individuals when a lorry collided with a two-wheeler.

The victims have been identified as Gangadhara, aged 45, and Venkataramana, aged 54. Emergency services responded promptly to the scene, but unfortunately, both victims succumbed to their injuries.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the cause and ensure accountability. The local community is mourning the loss of the two men, and support systems are being put in place for their families during this difficult time.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick