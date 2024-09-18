Live
- Never expected I'd play this much for Australia, says Zampa on 100 ODIs milestone
- Saved Rs 6,000 per month on power bill: Central scheme beneficiary to PM Modi
- Israel to allocate US$133 million to promote AI development
- Chief Justice DY Chandrachud Sings with Usha Uthup at CNN's SheShakti2024 Event
- Ten killed, 36 injured as bus overturns in Iran
- Amazon appoints Samir Kumar as India operations head
- Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ on Track to Become Highest-Grossing Hindi Film
- Transforming workplace mental health and wellbeing
- Collector emphasises on hygiene for healthy society
- Salman Khan Issues Warning Against False USA Concert Promotions
Just In
Two die as car rams into parked lorry
Highlights
Vizianagaram:Two persons died when the car they were travelling in crashed into a parked lorry at Modavalasa village under Denkada police station in...
Vizianagaram:Two persons died when the car they were travelling in crashed into a parked lorry at Modavalasa village under Denkada police station in the district on Tuesday.
According to police, KManoj Kumar of Alsmanda in Vizianagaram district and his relative KShyam Prasad of RTallavalasa in Bheemunipatnammandal were close relatives. Both were coming to Vizianagaram by a car. By the time their car reached Modavalasa, they lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into a lorry parked on roadside.
The car was completely destroyedand both passengers died on the spot. Police sent the bodies for the post-mortem and launched investigation.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS