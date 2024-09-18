Two die as car rams into parked lorry

Vizianagaram:Two persons died when the car they were travelling in crashed into a parked lorry at Modavalasa village under Denkada police station in the district on Tuesday.

According to police, KManoj Kumar of Alsmanda in Vizianagaram district and his relative KShyam Prasad of RTallavalasa in Bheemunipatnammandal were close relatives. Both were coming to Vizianagaram by a car. By the time their car reached Modavalasa, they lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into a lorry parked on roadside.

The car was completely destroyedand both passengers died on the spot. Police sent the bodies for the post-mortem and launched investigation.