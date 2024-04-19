Two die, five people injured as bus hits culvert

Orvakal (Kurnool dist): Twopersons died on the spot, while five others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Pudicherla village under Orvakal police station limits on Thursday morning. The deceased were identified as B Srinivasulu (35) and Ramu (30).

According to SI M Raja Reddy, a private travel bus was heading to Hyderabad from Tirupati with 40 passengers. When the bus reached Pudicherla village at 3.30 am on Thursday, driver B Srinivasulu allegedly fell asleep and lost control of the bus and crashed into a culvert at a high speed.

In this mishap, driver and a passenger Ramu, resident of Rajampet, died on the spot. Five other passengers sustained injuries. Immediately after receiving information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Kurnool government general hospital. After conducting postmortem, the bodies were handed over to the family members of the deceased.

A case was filed, based on the complaint of acting driver Soma Sekhar Reddy, resident of Tirupati and investigation is goin gon. Deceased driver B Srinivasulu was a resident of Puturu village in Tirupati, the SI informed.