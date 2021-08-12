Two died on the spot, one greviously hurt

Kurnool: Two persons died on the spot and one greviously hurt at a road accident that occurred on the outskirts of Chilakaladona village in Mantralayam mandal. The deceased were identified as Boya Nagendra and Chakali Narayana and Boya Ranganna, the seriously hurt.

According to information, the trio were going to Mantralayam on a single motorbike. When they were at the outskirts of Chilakaladona village, an unidentified vehicle with high spped high hit the motor bike. In the incident, Boya Nagendra and Chakali Narayana died on the spot. However, Boya Ranganna escaped with serious injuries.

The Mantralayam police on learning about the incident rushed to the spot and shifted the dead bodies and the critically injured to Yemmignaur government general hospital. The police said a case has been filed under relevant sections and investigating the case.