Doctors Durga Sri Lakshmi and Pawan Kumar, associated with Amma Hospital, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a ceremony held in Vijayawada. The couple was welcomed to the party by AP BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari and MLA Sujanna Chowdhury, who draped them with party scarves during the symbolic induction.

Speaking at the event, the doctor couple expressed their faith in the BJP's principles, asserting their decision to join the party was rooted in its reputation as a "spotless" organization.

During her address, MP Purandeswari praised the recent budget presented by the Andhra Pradesh government, calling it a "public interest budget." She emphasized the BJP's commitment to being responsive to citizens' concerns, reiterating that the party, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, has established itself as a clean political entity.

Purandeswari contrasted the current government with previous administrations, stating that under Modi's leadership, the BJP has introduced schemes that benefit the public. She cited a recent survey indicating that if elections were held today, the BJP would capture 52 percent of the vote share, reflecting growing support for the party in the region.

Sujanna Chowdhury also conveyed optimism regarding the party's prospects, asserting that even the 50,000 votes previously lost in West Vijayawada would return to the BJP, further solidifying its presence in the local political landscape.