Live
- After this World Cup, we will be talking about Shubman Gill more often, says Raina
- Allahabad High Court orders removal of encroachments from heritage sites
- Shutting visa service for Canadians will impact lakhs of Punjabis: Sukhbir Badal
- Bumrah is going to be tested at the death, when the Australian middle order is firing, says Mukund
- BTS renew contract with K-pop label Big Hit Music
- Andhra youth dies of cardiac arrest while dancing
- 35-yr-old cop commits suicide in Gurugram
- 17 Mumbaikars to compete in Acrobatic Gymnastics Asian Championship, Uzbekistan
- Two drown in Krishna river during Ganesh idols immersion
- Uttar Pradesh: 1.07 cr students take admission in classes 9 to 12
Just In
Highlights
Two persons drowned in Krishna River in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district during immersion of Ganesh idols on Thursday.
Vijayawada: Two persons drowned in Krishna River in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district during immersion of Ganesh idols on Thursday.
The incident occurred in Penumudi village of Repalle mandal in Bapatla district when some youth were immersing idols.
The deceased were identified as Vijay (22) and Venkatesh (25), residents of Repalle.
Police recovered the bodies of both the youth and sent them for autopsy.
