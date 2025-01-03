Two from Rajasthan held for cyber fraud

Ongole: The Bapatla district police have successfully cracked a major cyber fraud case involving Rs 74 lakh, and arrested two persons from Rajasthan. They recovered Rs 7 lakh cash, 24 ATM cards, 11 cheque books, and 4 mobile phones from the accused, and announced that teams were searching for two other persons involved in the crime.

A retired professor and native of Vetapalem village in Tsunduru mandal complained to the Tsunduru police on December 3 that he was deceived by fraudsters. He explained that they posed as CBI officers, and threatened him that a money laundering case was booked against him.

To clear his name from the case, the officers who were said to have digitally arrested him advised him to pay money and extorted Rs 74 lakh in five transactions from him.

Under the leadership of district SP Tushar Dudi, the police teams traced the money trail to five bank accounts.

Further investigation through the NCRB portal revealed that these accounts were linked to cyber fraud cases across 43 police stations in 39 districts spanning 18 states, with a total fraud amount of approximately Rs 10 crore.

The police have arrested two suspects Ramesh and Sravan Kumar from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, and recovered Rs 7 lakh related to the case. The police also froze Rs 17,90,680 in various bank accounts of the two accused. These two persons are said to be involved in 13 cases registered at 12 police stations in eight states and cheated for Rs 50 lakh.

The police are on the hunt for the remaining two accused Akash Kulhari and Siva Prasad in Maharashtra.

Speaking to the media, SP Tushar Dudi emphasised that there is no such thing as ‘digital arrest’ and urged the public not to fall prey to such scams.

He advised citizens to immediately report cybercrimes by calling 1930, assuring that the Bapatla District Police Technical Team is always ready to assist victims of cyber fraud.