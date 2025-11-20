Two held; 12 red sanders logs seized

Tirupati: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) police seized 12 red sanders logs and arrested two smugglers during the vehicle checks at Bhudanam Toll Plaza near Naidupeta on Wednesday.

Acting on the instructions of Task Force Head L Subbarayudu and under the supervision of SP P. Srinivas, DSP Sharif guided the operation. The team led by RSI Sai Giridhar, along with RSIs Vinod Kumar and Lingadhar, conducted searches in Gudur and Rapur forest areas.

While checking vehicles at Bhudanam Toll Plaza, taskforce personnel noticed two men stopping their car suddenly and attempting to flee. The task force personnel chased and caught them. Upon searching, 12 red sanders logs were found inside the car.

The arrested persons were from Vellore district, Tamil Nadu. They were taken to the Tirupati Task Force police station along with the seized logs and vehicle. SI Rafi registered the case for further investigation.