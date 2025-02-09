  • Menu
Two held for ATM card fraud
DSP (Central Zone) K Ramesh Babu addressing the media in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday

Rajamahendravaram : The East Godavari police have arrested two individuals involved in ATM fraud, where they swapped ATM cards and withdrew money from victims’ accounts. The accused were linked to around 22 criminal cases across multiple police station jurisdictions.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, DSP (Central Zone) K Ramesh Babu said that acting on orders from East Godavari SP D Narasimha Kishore, a special team led by Prakash Nagar Police Station Inspector Bajilal, along with SI S Siva Prasad and police personnel conducted a surveillance operation.

The two suspects, Challamuru Venkata Bhaskar Rao (38) and Ponnada Kiran (31) both from Puritipenta village, Gajapathinagaram Mandal, Vizianagaram district were apprehended near Morampudi Junction in Rajahmundry.

Police recovered Rs 2, 06, 000 cash, 23 ATM cards used for the fraud, and a mobile phone. Bhaskar Rao was involved in 15 cases across Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Pendurthi, Vijayawada, and Bheemunipatnam and was known for his expertise in ATM card swapping.

Ponnada Kiran also had past cases related to house burglaries in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam. The duo reportedly started collaborating on ATM frauds in November 2024.

The accused were linked to ATM fraud cases registered in Prakash Nagar, Rajahmundry II Town, Rajanagaram, Ravulapalem, and Eluru III Town police stations.

Inspector Bajilal, SI S Siva Prasad, and police personnel K Pradeep Kumar and S Veerababu were rewarded by the district SP for their commendable work in solving the case. SP Narasimha Kishore advised citizens to report any suspicious activity immediately by dialling 112.

