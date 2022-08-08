Two Highway Projects in Andhra Pradesh gets administrative approval

Union Minister for Roads and Transport Nitin Gadkari said that two projects in Andhra Pradesh have received administrative approval under Bharatmala Project. To this extent, he tweeted on Sunday and disclosed this matter.

According to the union minister, a four-lane access controlled highway with a total length of 36.05 km will be constructed from Chillakuru Cross Road to East Kanpur at a cost of Rs.909.47 crore.

Also, the Union Minister mentioned in that tweet that the construction of six-lane road with a total length of 34.881 km from Naidupet (Greenfields) to Turpu Kanpur will be done at a cost of Rs.1,398.84 crore.