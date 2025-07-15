Two killed after a tractor overturned in Srikakulam

A heartbreaking accident in Srikakulam district has claimed the lives of a brother and sister after their tractor overturned.

According to the details, the duo were enroute to the daily works in a tractor. However, after the tractor arrived near Kameshwaripeta in the Narasannapet mandal, it overturned leaving the two killed.

The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.