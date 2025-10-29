Two killed as cyclone creates havoc in Konaseema

Amalapuram: Cyclonic storm Montha has wreaked havoc across the coastal areas of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, bringing torrential rains and gale-force winds that have caused widespread destruction and claimed two lives. Winds exceeding 80 kmph have uprooted hundreds of coconut trees and electrical poles in numerous areas. Authorities have confirmed reports of two deaths resulting from falling trees due to the storm.

Following directives from Collector R Mahesh Kumar, RTC bus stands have been closed, and RTC officials have issued an appeal to the public to avoid travel. Coastal areas, including Odala Revu, Antarvedi, and other sea beaches, are experiencing chaos as monstrous waves surge onto the shore.

Preparedness and evacuations underway

V Vijaya Rama Raju, the Special Officer for cyclone relief efforts, conducted a video conference with officials from the Collectorate down to the Gram Sachivalayam level on Tuesday to review preparedness and relief measures. People residing in ‘Kutcha’ (temporary) and ‘Pakka’ (permanent) houses within one kilometre of the coastline were mapped with the help of police and shifted to designated rehabilitation centres.

Infrastructure and post-storm strategy

About 3,000 electrical poles and 200 JCBs have been kept on standby. Authorities have been instructed to prioritise the clearing of trees and poles for road connectivity immediately after the storm passes. Approximately 7,000 people have been moved to safe zones from the mandals of Katrenikona, I Polavaram, Sakhinetipalli, Malikipuram, Uppalaguptam, and Kothapeta. The Collector informed that the power supply will be completely suspended when the cyclone makes landfall.

Law and Order & relief monitoring

Higher officials have directed that prices of essential commodities must be kept in check, and special officers for mandals and constituencies must remain at the ground level to supervise relief operations until the cyclone danger subsides.

District SP Rahul Meena stated that Marine Police, along with approximately 150 women police personnel stationed at Gram Sachivalayams, are patrolling the coast to ensure no one ventures near the sea. The meeting saw the participation of Joint Collector T Nishanthi, DRO K Madhavi, and other district-level officials.