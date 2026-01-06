Two killed as factional feud turns fatal in Kurnool village

Yummiganur (Kurnool district): Factionalviolence resurfaced at Kandanathi village in Yemmiganur mandal of Kurnool district on Monday, when a long-standing rivalry culminated in a deadly attack. Allegedly lying in wait, a rival group attacked members of the same family with hunting sickles and axes, leaving two persons dead on the spot and four others seriously injured, sending shockwaves across the region.

The deceased were identified as Paramesh (36), who was attacked in agricultural fields, and Venkatesh (38), who was assaulted inside his residence. Both sustained grievous injuries and died at the scene. The injured include Govindu, his wife Veereshamma, their son Lokendra and Paramesh’s wife Jayalakshmi.

While three of the injured were shifted to the Kurnool Government General Hospital for advanced treatment, Jayalakshmi is undergoing treatment at the Yemmiganur Government Hospital.

According to the police, the victims were accused in a double murder case registered last year. On February 21, 2024, Narasimhulu and Ravi were allegedly killed during Devara festival celebrations following disputes over agricultural land and drinking water taps. In connection with that incident, a case (Crime No. 41/2024) was registered with 12 accused, including Govindu (A1), Venkatesh (A3), and Paramesh (A6).

Sources said the families of the accused had stayed away from the village for several months and reportedly returned during the Dasara festival. Jayalakshmi alleged that Dubba Narasimhulu, Sukkodu, Chandra, Naresh, Lakshmayya, and others carried out Monday’s attack with extreme brutality. Superintendent of Police Vikranth Patil and Yemmiganur DSP Bhargavi visited the crime scene and reviewed the situation.

Heavy police security has been deployed in the village as tension prevails. Yemmiganur DSP Bhargavi stated that a case has been registered in connection with the incident and a detailed investigation is underway, adding that preliminary findings point to old disputes between the two groups as the motive behind the attack.