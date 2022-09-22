Two land mines unearthed in Parvathipuram agency

Parvathipuram: Parvathipuram police has detected two land mines that were unearthed due to heavy rains at second milestone between Valasabhalleru and Valasaguda villages in Kurupam Mandal in the district on Thursday.

Police have identified gelatin powder paste in two steel containers and removed the land mines with the help of bomb squad. Palakonda DSP Sravani visited the spot and inspected the diffused land mines.

Police suspected that the land mines might be planted by Kondabaredu Dalam to trigger a massive blast in the agency area between 2003 and 2005. Parvathipuram police have sounded high alert in agency after identifying the land mines as the Maoist are conducting Amaraveerula Varostavalu in this week.