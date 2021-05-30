Two medical colleges to come up in Kurnool

Kurnool: The state government has sanctioned two medical colleges in Kurnool district. One will be constructed at Nandyal in an extent of 50 acres and the other at Arekal village on the national highway between Yemmignur and Adoni in 58.44 acres. The proposed medical colleges will be constructed with an outlay of Rs 475 crore each and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay foundation stone through virtual mode from Amaravati on Monday. With regard to the foundation laying ceremony, arrangements have been made at both places. Joint Collector M V K Srinivasulu along with Nandyal Sub-Collector Kalpana Kumari visited Nandyal where arrangements are in progress. As the foundation will be made through virtual mode, the officials have arranged LED screens so that the people that attend can view the programme.

The joint collector has ordered the officials concerned to ensure no power disruption during the programme. He directed the officials to arrange generators so that they could be used in case of power failures. The officials are also advised to arrange barricading and directed to strictly follow the Covid norms.

The 58.44 acres at Arekal village was acquired from 18 farmers and compensation of Rs 23,37,600 was paid to the farmers. The medical college will cater services to the people of Yemmiganur, Pathikonda, Mantralayam, Alur and Adoni constituencies. The road rampage victims and deliveries could be attended at the medical college instead of referring to Kurnool. Even several cases from the adjacent states, Karnataka and Telangana can also be treated at the Arekal medical college. The medical colleges will comprises a teaching hospital, medical college, nursing college, maternity block, doctors quarters besides guest houses, central drug store, bio medical waste plant room, medical gas pipelines, oxygen storage tanks, oxygen generating plant and an open air theatre.