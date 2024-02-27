Two minor girls cured of heart ailments after advanced surgery

Vizianagaram: The renowned Tirumala Medicover Hospital here has successfully cured two minor girls from heart ailments by conducting surgeries with utmost advanced technology.

On Monday, Dr K Tirumala Prasad said that their hospital has been into heart surgeries for the past few years but first time their expert surgeons have conducted the surgery without cut and stitches. S Sravani of Mentada mandal and K Dakshayani of Garividi mandal, the duo is under the age of ten years approached the hospital with heart related complaints. The doctors have diagnosed that the both needed surgery and the both have been successfully operated by the team of surgeons under the leadership of Dr P Ashok Raju in a laparoscopic method. “The both girls have recovered within two days and walked in their own. Actually, it takes few months to ger complete recovery from the surgery but the due to the advanced treatment, they started walking with in two days, he said. Later, he appealed the public and parents to not to worry about the heart related issues and consult the hospital for advanced and assured treatment.