Live
Just In
Two more die in Synergene fire accident
Anakapalli: Two of the victims, who were injured in a fire accident that took place at Synergene Active Ingredients Private Ltd at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parawada, died on Monday.
The victims, including senior chemist K Suryanarayana and helper Lal Singh Purti, died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.
Four workers were injured in the incident, while one of them, another helper V Angiria (22), died two days back.
Their bodies were shifted to King George Hospital mortuary for postmortem.
Of the four victims, three died, while one victim, Oyabon Korah, is undergoing treatment.
With this, the death toll in the fire accident that took place soon at Synergene Active Ingredients Private Ltd at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parawada reached three.