Live
- NGT takes suo motu cognisance of pharma blast
- No GST return without bank a/c
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 27 August, 2024
- GST will make India Viksit Bharat, says CGST official
- Chandrababu to meet NITI Aayog Representatives to discuss on Vision 2047
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 27 August, 2024
- Infy on cloud nine over India’s growth potential
- Markets further up on renewed hopes on US rate cut
- SBI pegs India’s Q1 GDP growth at 7.1%
- Gun me down, but don’t foil my good work: Akbar Owaisi
Just In
Two more die in Synergene fire accident
The victims, including senior chemist K Suryanarayana and helper Lal Singh Purti, died while undergoing treatment in the hospital
Anakapalli: Two of the victims, who were injured in a fire accident that took place at Synergene Active Ingredients Private Ltd at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parawada, died on Sunday mid night and another victim Monday morning.
The victims, including senior chemist K Suryanarayana and helper Lal Singh Purti, died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.
Four workers were injured in the incident, while one of them, another helper V Angiria (22), died two days back.
Their bodies were shifted to King George Hospital mortuary for postmortem.
Of the four victims, three died, while one victim, Oyabun Korah, is undergoing treatment.
With this, the death toll in the fire accident that took place soon at Synergene Active Ingredients Private Ltd at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parawada reached three.
Meanwhile, Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan informed that three workers were from Jharkhand and one from Vizianagaram district were injured in the accident.
One died while undergoing treatment on the same day, one died on Sunday and the other on Monday. Collector said that cheques of Rs.1 crore each have been handed over to their family members.