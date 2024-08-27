Two more die in Synergene fire accident

Anakapalli: Two of the victims, who were injured in a fire accident that took place at Synergene Active Ingredients Private Ltd at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parawada, died on Sunday mid night and another victim Monday morning.

The victims, including senior chemist K Suryanarayana and helper Lal Singh Purti, died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Four workers were injured in the incident, while one of them, another helper V Angiria (22), died two days back.

Their bodies were shifted to King George Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Of the four victims, three died, while one victim, Oyabun Korah, is undergoing treatment.

With this, the death toll in the fire accident that took place soon at Synergene Active Ingredients Private Ltd at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parawada reached three.

Meanwhile, Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan informed that three workers were from Jharkhand and one from Vizianagaram district were injured in the accident.

One died while undergoing treatment on the same day, one died on Sunday and the other on Monday. Collector said that cheques of Rs.1 crore each have been handed over to their family members.