Two more slip roads to come up in Tirupati

Tirupati: Two more slip roads connecting the thickly populated areas will soon come up to get a link to the main road in the city which is developed and nearer to Alipiri.

The first one is the slip road from Chenna Reddy Colony to Hare Rama Hare Krishna Road near Alipiri. Chenna Reddy colony was once a slum dominated area but now metamorphosed into a thickly populated area with the rapid development of the pilgrim city coupled with four major hospitals.

These include the government Ruia hospital, one of the biggest in the Rayalaseema region, SVIMS, the government super speciality hospital in the state and Maternity and TTD Children’s Heart Centre. However, the colonies were not having a link road directly to the main road forcing the residents to go through other roads to reach the main road.

Against this backdrop, corporation deputy mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy along with Municipal Commissioner D Haritha, engineering and planning officials inspected the colony on Thursday evening to explore the possibility of laying a slip road from the colony to Hare Rama Hare Krishna main road.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhinay Reddy said that the 80-metre slip road extending to a distance of further 10 meters will provide direct axes to the residents to the main road. Later he also inspected Dasari Mutt area where the people are facing inconvenience with no direct road to the Dr Mahal road which is the main road there to attend to daily chores.

D Srinivas working as a notary said that Chenna Reddy colony did not have direct access road, so the residents faced many difficulties. The corporation initiative helps the residents to overcome the problem. It may be recalled that the corporation successfully built a slip road in Sivajyothi Nagar, benefiting hundreds of families there along with Jeevakona and Rajiv Nagar.