Two New Judges Sworn in as Permanent Judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court

In a significant development, Justice Venkata Jyotirmayi Pratapa and Justice Venuthurumalli Gopalakrishna Rao were sworn in as permanent judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The ceremony was attended by Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur, celebrating the elevation of the two judges, who were previously serving as Additional Judges.

Their appointment comes following recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium earlier this month, which were subsequently approved by President Draupadi Murmu.

Justice Venkata Jyotirmayi Pratapa hails from Tenali in the Guntur district. She graduated in Law from Acharya Nagarjuna University, and began his judicial career as a District Judge in 2008. Throughout his career, he has held various positions, including Chief Judge of the Family Court, SC/ST Court, CBI Court, and VAT Tribunal Chairman, before being elevated to the High Court.

Justice Venuthurumalli Gopalakrishna Rao, from Challapally in the Krishna district, commenced his judicial journey as a Junior Civil Judge in 1994. He was promoted to Senior Civil Judge in 2007 and has been serving as an Additional District Judge since 2016, providing legal services in Srikakulam and Tirupati, and serving as the First Additional District Judge in Guntur before his elevation to the High Court.