Two of Viswabharati School students bag prizes: Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao

Anantapur: On the occasion of " the Consumers' Day," Essay and Elocution competitions were conducted by Andhra Pradesh Welfare Department at Vijayawada on Thursday for students from all districts.

In the competitions, Viswabharathi School Students bagged State level III prizes. C Bhava Sindhu of Class IX in Essay writing and S Abdullah of Class VIII in Elocution in Urdu won the prizes.

The two were felicitated with cash prize and certificate by Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani )and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu. It was celebrated as valedictory function at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada. Viswabharati School children, teachers and the correspondent J Anasuya Devi and the parents are overwhelmed.