Two students drown in canal in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Two students reportedly drowned in Kakarvai village canal in Vatsavai mandal of Krishna district on Sunday.

According to locals, 14-year-old P Sanjay and 15-year-old Manoj studying eighth and tenth classes respectively drowned when they were swimming in the canal. The students who were at hi e for the last ten days due to coronavirus have come out for swimming on Sunday and breathed their last.

The locals attempted to rescue the duo but failed due to high water current. Later, the locals informed the parents of the deceased. As the scene of occurrence falls in Bonakal mandal of Khammam district, the parents have complained to Bonakal police. The police flee to spot are investigating the case further and the bodies have been spotted.