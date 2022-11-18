Two textile powerloom units launched

Anakapalli: Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu said Andhra Pradesh government was extending support to the establishment of the small scale industries across the state. Inaugurating two textile powerloom units at LN Puram in Cheedikada mandal of Anakapalli district on Thursday, the Deputy Chief Minister said Madugula constituency would be developed as an industrial corridor.

Employment opportunities would be increased for the youth by establishing micro and small scale industries, he added. Further, Mutyala Naidu said the government would continue to encourage micro and small scale industries in every constituency across AP. Speaking on the occasion, Anakapalli MP BV Satyavathi, who attended the inaugural of the units, said both the units of the micro scale industry were set up in collaboration with the MSME.

They were established at a cost of Rs 36 lakh and would aid in employment creation for the people in rural areas, the MP conveyed. MSME representative Nadiya and local public representatives were present during the inauguration of the powerloom units.