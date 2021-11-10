Two women held for stealing jewellery from passengers in Vizianagaram

A gang committing thefts from passengers by traveling in autos was arrested in a theft case in the Vizianagaram district. Going into the details, Rama Lakshmi from Gantada bought an 11.5gm gold chain and boarded in an auto near the collectorate on November 2. Against this backdrop, two other women also boarded the same auto after Rama Lakshmi alighted the auto. The two women chased Rama Lakshmi on her way home and threatened her with a sword and fled with the jewelery. The victim complained to the police.

Meanwhile, the duo who came in an auto near Tamarapalli junction to sell the stolen gold were scared when they saw the police. The police immediately arrested the two and questioned who confessed the theft. The two women were identified as Ellaramma of Kaleshwari in Kottavalasa mandal and K. Kotapadu in the Visakhapatnam district. There are 22 cases against Kaleshwari and 18 against Ellaramma. The Police remanded them.



A similar incident took place last month where three women from Kottavalasa 201 Colony were traveling in an auto to Barampur while another woman named Sappa Endamma of Dasari Puttuga boarded the same auto near Shilagam on the highway near R. Belgaum. In the meantime, the three women stolen the chain from her neck. The victim who noticed her jewellery was lost complaint to the police.

