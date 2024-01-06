Two youth tested positive for Covid in Ongole

Ongole: The superintendent of the Government General Hospital in Ongole Dr M Bhagavan Naik and CSRMO Dr B Tirumala Rao informed that two persons were tested Covid positive in the RTPCR tests conducted at the Government Medical College in Ongole on Friday.

They informed that they received samples from a helper in AP Fibernet and a resident of Devudu Cheruvu in Ongole, a software engineer of Maddipadu on Thursday.

They said that the software engineer is now in isolation at his home in Maddipadu, while the youth from Devudu Cheruvu was admitted to the Covid Ward of GGH-Ongole.

The officers said that they informed DMHO and local officials about the fresh cases for further action, and sent the two samples to the genome lab for study.