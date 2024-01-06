  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Two youth tested positive for Covid in Ongole

Two youth tested positive for Covid in Ongole
x
Highlights

The superintendent of the Government General Hospital in Ongole Dr M Bhagavan Naik and CSRMO Dr B Tirumala Rao informed that two persons were tested Covid positive in the RTPCR tests conducted at the Government Medical College in Ongole on Friday.

Ongole: The superintendent of the Government General Hospital in Ongole Dr M Bhagavan Naik and CSRMO Dr B Tirumala Rao informed that two persons were tested Covid positive in the RTPCR tests conducted at the Government Medical College in Ongole on Friday.

They informed that they received samples from a helper in AP Fibernet and a resident of Devudu Cheruvu in Ongole, a software engineer of Maddipadu on Thursday.

They said that the software engineer is now in isolation at his home in Maddipadu, while the youth from Devudu Cheruvu was admitted to the Covid Ward of GGH-Ongole.

The officers said that they informed DMHO and local officials about the fresh cases for further action, and sent the two samples to the genome lab for study.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X