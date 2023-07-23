Two youths die of electric shock while erecting the flexi in Palnadu

In a tragic incident, two degree students were killed due to electric shock while they were erecting the flex of South India actor Surya on the occasion of the latter's birthday in Narasaraopet of Palnadu. The deceased have been identified as Nakka Venkatesh and Poluru Sai.



According to the police, on the occasion of actor Surya's birthday, Venkatesh of Mopurivaripalem village and Poluri Sai of J Pangaluru in Bapatla district were erecting flexi in Narasaraopeta on Saturday night with friends. In this order, the flexi iron frame hit the electric wires above there and died of electric shock on the spot.

The dead bodies were shifted to Narasaraopet Government Hospital. The students are studying in the second year of their degree in a private college in the town. Narasaraopet Rural Police have registered a case and are investigating.



