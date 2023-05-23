Two youths drowned in Godavari river in West Godavari, search operations underway

Tragedy took place at Bhimalapuram in Achanta mandal of West Godavari district wherein two youths went missing in Godavari river.



The youth were reportedly drowned in the river when the boat overturned. The incident took place when the boat was coming with a heavy load of coconuts.



Upon knowing the details of the incident, the officials who found that the boat sank due to heavy load on the boat started search operations for the drowned.



The whereabouts of two youths who drowned in the river are yet to be identified.