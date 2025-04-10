UDAs authorised to give approvals for developmental works

Vijayawada: As part of the efforts to hasten the developmental activities and sanction approvals quickly to meet the needs of the local people in urban areas, the department of municipal administration and urban development on Wednesday issued orders authorising the Director of Town & Country Planning (DTCP) to issue technical approval for all development permissions as per the prevailing rules until further orders in the 10 newly constituted Urban Development Authorities. The department issued the GO 65, which will be applicable to the following Urban Development Authorities.

Eluru Urban Development Authority (ELUDA), KADAPA UDA, Ongole Urban Development Authority (ONUDA), Chittoor Urban Development Authority (CHUDA), Palamaneru Kuppam Madanapalle Urban Development Authority (PKM-UDA), Bobbili Urban Development Authority (BUDA), Srikakulam Urban Development Authority (SUDA), Palnadu Urban Development Authority (PAUDA), Bapatla Urban Development Authority BAUDA) and Amalapuram Urban Development Authority (AMUDA). DTCP, AP, Mangalagiri, will take further necessary action in the matter accordingly, said S Suresh Kumar, principal secretary, the department of municipal administration and urban development.

The department delegated powers to 10 newly constituted UDAs to issue all types of development permissions on par with other UDAs as per the APMRUDA Act.

The orders will come into effect immediately and it will bring the administration closer to people. UDA officials will be in a better position to assess the ground level needs more effectively, respond quickly and to improve administrative efficiency.