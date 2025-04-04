Udumala Bala installed as archbishop of Vizag

Visakhapatnam: In a solemn ceremony, Udumala Bala was officially installed as the new archbishop of Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The installation was led by the Papal Ambassador to India and Nepal, Leopoldo Girelli at a grand celebration held at St. Peter’s Cathedral Grounds, Gnanapuram.

The event was marked by the presence of over 25 bishops and archbishops from across the country, including Anthony Poola, Archbishop of Hyderabad, and Bishop Emeritus Gali Bali, who delivered the homily.

In his first address as Archbishop, Udumala Bala described the occasion as a spiritual journey from ‘dhanya bhoomi’ to ‘punya bhoomi’. “While Warangal is my dhanya bhoomi, Vizag is now my punya bhoomi,” he said.

Archbishop Bala called for unity, peace, and collaboration across all communities, emphasising a shared responsibility in shaping a more harmonious society. The Vatican ambassador praised Vizag’s vibrant communities, highlighting pressing issues.

The ceremony was attended by outgoing Apostolic administrator bishop Jaya Rao, several senior church leaders from across the country, including archbishop Emeritus Prakash Mallavarapu, archbishop Victor Henry Thakur of Raipur, archbishop Peter Machado of Bengaluru and archbishop Raphy Manjaly of Agra, nuns and priests.