Visakhapatnam: As part of its MSME customer outreach programme, Bank of India, Visakhapatnam zone, organised the ‘Udyami Vikas Mahotsav: Exporter/Importer Meet’.

The event aimed to foster growth, innovation, and collaboration among MSMEs, exporters, and importers in the region.

The programme was held in the presence of Bank of India dignitaries, including B. Kumar, chief finance officer and general manager, finance department, head office Mumbai, and senior officials from Visakhapatnam Zone Nikesh Kumar Sinha, zonal manager, and Seetaram Nittala, Deputy Zonal Manager.

Interactions were held between bank officials, MSMEs, exporters, and importers, on challenges, opportunities, and solutions.

Bank officials Jaya Krishna, AGM SMEUC Visakhapatnam, Sachin Rahul, chief manager, head office finance department, Mumbai provided guidance on various financial products and services, including export-import financing, MSME loans, and other support initiatives.

Loan sanction letters worth Rs.200 crores were distributed to MSME and export customers.

The event facilitated networking opportunities, enabling participants to explore new business prospects and partnerships.