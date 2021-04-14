Ugadi celebrated with fervour and gaiety in Ongole

Ongole: The people in the district welcomed the Sri Plava Nama Samvatsaram on Tuesday, with fervour and gaiety wishing that the Telugu New Year would sail out everyone from the troubles and torments the last year brought to them.

The famous temples in the district were teeming with devotees since early morning. The devotees offered special worships to the presiding deities on the occasion. The Saibaba temples in the Santha Pet and Lawyer Pet also witnessed rush as the public form queues. The priest Mathampalii Dakshinamurthy organised the Panchanga Sravavanam in the evening at the Santha Pet Saibaba temple.

The 37th division corporator Chennupati Venugopal and his brothers conducted Siva Kalyanam, in which the Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, YSRCP youth leader Balineni Praneeth Reddy and others also participated. Following the Covid guidelines, the organisers of the Siva Kalyanam made sure the suppliers wear PPE Kits while serving tasty meals to nearly 2000 people, who participated in the puja. The Apex School in the Sujatha Nagar, 10th Line celebrated the Ugadi festival with the students. Correspondent M Srinivasa Reddy explained to them about the Ugadi Pacchadi and its relativity to life. Later they conducted Ugadi Panchanga Sravanam by the pundits.

Suppliers serving food after the Siva Kalyanam at 37th Division in Ongole on Tuesday







