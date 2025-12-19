UHS research committee receives 125 applications

Vijayawada: Vice-Chancellor Dr P Chandra Sekhar, Registrar Dr Vemireddy Radhika Reddy, and Director (R&D) Dr M Lakshmi Surya Prabha attended a meeting of the Research Committee of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (UHS) held to scrutinise applications for the Best Researcher Awards.

The Research Committee comprised Dr K Sudha, Director (Publications), Dr NTR UHS; T Krishna, Finance Officer; Dr L Brahmanandam, Professor of Endocrinology, Government Medical College, Ananthapuram; Dr Rajeev Aravindhakshan, Professor and Head, SPM & Family Medicine, AIIMS, Mangalagiri; Dr T Karthik, Interventional Cardiologist, ABC Imaging, Vijayawada; Dr Mahaboob V Shaik, Research Coordinator, R&D Centre, NIMRA Institute of Medical Sciences; and Dr Pallavali Roja Rani, Senior Research Scientist, Zeroharam Prerna Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad. University authorities informed that 125 applications were received from faculty members, postgraduate and undergraduate students from all affiliated colleges of Dr NTR UHS, recognising their contributions to research. All applications were thoroughly scrutinised by the committee members.

It was also announced that the University will celebrate the birth anniversary of eminent scientist Dr Yellapragada Subbarao on January 12, 2026, as “Research Day.”

During the meeting, the committee deliberated on several key issues, including preparation of guidelines for sanctioning research grants to affiliated medical colleges, establishment of incubation centres in affiliated medical institutions, formulation of a comprehensive research policy for Dr NTR UHS, promotion and protection of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), and entering into MoUs with various institutions to strengthen collaborative research. The University reiterated its commitment to promoting a strong research culture across all affiliated institutions.