Uma, TDP cadres held for protest against GO

Vijayawada: TDP senior leader and former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao and other TDP leaders were arrested on Thursday in Gollapudi on the outskirts of Vijayawada for staging protests opposing the GO No 1, which bans road shows and public meetings on the roads in the state. The police arrested Uma Maheswara Rao along with his followers stating that he had no permission to stage the protest. The TDP leaders staged protests across the state condemning the ban.

Strongly condemning his arrest, Uma Maheswara Rao strongly said the TDP would continue fight against the black GO No 1 and demanded the government to immediately withdraw it. He was released later.

He said people were waiting to see Chandrababu Naidu as the CM of Andhra Pradesh again and to dethrone Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy from the power. The police kept tight vigil on the main TDP leaders at their houses and the district party office and tried to prevent the protests on Thursday. TDP leader Batchula Arjunudu led a similar protest in Gannavaram against the GO. He said even the Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu was denied permission to speak to people in his constituency Kuppam.