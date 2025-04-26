Umbrellas distributed

Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram city MLA Adireddy Srinivas appreciated the thoughtful initiative of Swarnandhra Seva Samiti for distributing umbrellas to small traders and street vendors in Rajamahendravaram, offering them protection from harsh sun and rain.

The distribution event was held on Friday at MLA’s office, where umbrellas were handed over to roadside vendors, cycle mechanics, and other workers engaged in petty trades.

Swarnandhra’s coordinator Dr Gubbala Rambabu praised the support of TDP city general secretary B Radhakrishna for this programme. He also informed that any small vendor in need of an umbrella can approach their office near Lala Cheruvu with an Aadhaar card and photograph for assistance. TDP leaders Chapala Raju, Ajjarapu Ramesh, Dasyam Prasad, and Surya Naidu were present at the event.