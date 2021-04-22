Unaccounted cash Rs 77. 50 lakhs seized in Kurnool

Kurnool: The cops of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) have seized unaccounted cash of Rs. 77.50 lakhs during vehicle checking at Panchalingala border check post on Thursday early morning.

The Circle Inspector, N Lakshmi Durgaiah told media persons that the vehicles entering Andhra Pradesh from Telangana state were being checked thoroughly at the border check post. The staff while checking the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus and the passengers, they have detected a bag with a person. When it was opened huge amount of cash was found stuffed in the bag. On inquiry the person said his name is Madhuraj Shanmugha Sundaram resident of Dindigal in Chennai. He is used to collecting old batteries of all vehicles and sell them.

In this process he has taken a load of batteries and sold them at Hyderabad and is returning to Chennai with the amount. But, when the staff asked to produce evidence pertaining to selling of batteries Madhuraj failed to produce. So, we have seized the amount as it is unaccounted cash and handed it over to Kurnool Taluka Urban Police Station (UPS) personnel for initiating further action, stated N Lakshmi Durgaiah.