Unauthorised idol installation in AP temple sparks row

Srikalahasti: The controversy pertaining to attacks on Hindu temples has now taken a new turn with some unknown persons clandestinely installing Shiva and Nandi idols beside Kasi and Rameswara Shiva Lingas.



The BJP and other Opposition parties, taking strong objection to the in consequential measures taken by the temple authorities and Endowments department like suspending the constable on duty, have launched an agitation. The Executive Officer has assured them that they would probe the incident thoroughly within 48 hours.

What has added fuel to the fire is that when no employee or devotee could go into the temple without thorough screening how could anyone take inside these idols, which weigh around 7 kgs each and install them. The temple authorities cannot duck the responsibility saying that they do not know how it has happened, the Opposition parties argue. Suspending a police official on duty is not the solution, the BJP and other party leaders said.

They said the temple authorities claim that they have enquired with the main priest about them but they revealed that they did not know about the incident until some devotees brought it to the notice of the authorities. When the incident came to their notice, they got the idols removed.

The BJP and the TDP allege that such an act would not be possible unless there was some involvement of key people in this episode. They are demanding the suspension of the EO and thorough investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the temple management has removed the private security agency following the incident and surrendered two home guards to the SP who were on duty at the south gate when the idols were reportedly taken into the temple in big bags.

Executive Officer C Chandrasekhar Reddy told The Hans India that the CCTV footage revealed that some persons carried the bags inside the temple on September 8 through the south gate. An internal enquiry was also ordered, he said.

BJP leaders G Bhanuprakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas and Kola Anand along with Jana Sena leaders held a protest at the RJC office in Tirupati on Monday. They demanded the CM to react in this matter and raised slogans against the government.