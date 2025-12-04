  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Unauthorised layouts razed

  • Created On:  4 Dec 2025 8:42 AM IST

Guntur: APCRDA officials on Wednesday demolished illegal layouts located within the jurisdiction of the Authority. The Development Promotion Wing officials demolished an unauthorised layout spread over 5.50 acres in survey No 114 at Patapadu under Vijayawada Rural mandal of NTR District.

Another illegal layout in survey No 145, covering 1 acre and 20 cents, was also demolished. APCRDA reiterated that unauthorised layouts within its jurisdiction will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Tags

Illegal layoutsAPCRDA actiondemolitionsunauthorised landVijayawada Ruralenforcement drive
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

BRS alleges Revanth’s ‘benami firm’ given govt contracts worth Rs 6K cr

BRS alleges Revanth’s ‘benami firm’ given govt contracts worth Rs 6K cr

National News

More
Share it
X