Unauthorised layouts razed

Guntur: APCRDA officials on Wednesday demolished illegal layouts located within the jurisdiction of the Authority. The Development Promotion Wing officials demolished an unauthorised layout spread over 5.50 acres in survey No 114 at Patapadu under Vijayawada Rural mandal of NTR District.

Another illegal layout in survey No 145, covering 1 acre and 20 cents, was also demolished. APCRDA reiterated that unauthorised layouts within its jurisdiction will not be tolerated under any circumstances.