Uncertainty over Group II exam lingered till last moment

Visakhapatnam: Demanding to correct the reservation roster before conducting Group II mains examination conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), aspirants continue to stage a protest in the city for the past few days.

Expressing their concern that they might face legal setbacks if the errors remain uncorrected, a section of aspirants approached the high court for the purpose. However, the high court did not grant permission for the postponement of the exam scheduled on February 23 (Sunday).

While the district administration is taking up measures to conduct Group II mains in a hassle-free manner, the aspirants continue to stage a protest, demanding the authorities to pay heed to their appeals.

In Visakhapatnam, as many as 16 centres have been allotted for the Group II exam under the aegis of the APPSC on Sunday. District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad mentioned that 11,029 aspirants are expected to attend the Group II mains in various centres. Hoping that the roster points get rectified before conducting the Group II mains, students’ associations took to social media platforms. A section of aspirants drew the attention of HRD Minister Nara Lokesh by posting on his ‘X’ handle requesting him to sort out the roster points before conducting Group II mains exam.

Responding to them, Lokesh posted, “I’ve received numerous requests from Group II aspirants to postpone the examination. I understand their concerns. And in consultation with our legal teams, we will explore all possible avenues to find a solution.”

Even a day before the Group II exam, suspense over the conduct of the examination continued.

Keeping aspirants’ anxiety in view, the Principal Secretary to Government of AP wrote a letter to the Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, requesting that the examinations for Group-II services be rescheduled to a suitable date, allowing the government to provide the requisite clarifications through its counter affidavit in compliance with the directions of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

Expressing their gratitude AP Nirudyoga Youth JAC state president Samayam Hematha Kumar and members organised a ‘palabhishekam’ programme to Lokesh portrait in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, Hemantha Kumar said that Lokesh had saved the lives of millions of unemployed by extending his support to them in a crucial time.