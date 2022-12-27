Uncertainty shrouds Flamingo festival

Tirupati: Clouds shrouded on the much-awaited Flamingo festival at Pulicat Lake in Sullurpet mandal of the district for the third consecutive year. The previous two years this famous festival could not be held due to the Covid pandemic while the bird lovers were eagerly waiting to enjoy the visual treat this time. Still, the fund crunch seems to become a major hurdle in conducting the event and the uncertainty is yet to be cleared.

The Flamingo festival is normally held around January every year at Pulicat Lake and Nelapattu bird sanctuary draws huge crowds. Birdwatchers and other visitors from even far off places throng the area with pomp and gaiety. A good number of migratory birds, especially Flamingos, visit the Pulicat Lake area around November while the three-day festival normally is held any time before January.

Past experiences reveal that around 10,000 to 12,000 migratory birds belonging to 80 different species reach Pulicat in winter for breeding. After the breeding season is over, they leave for their native region along with their fledglings.

The intention of starting this annual festival in 2001 was to generate revenue for the tourism department. Several competitions and cultural programmes become part of the festival. It was last held in January 2020 but could not be organised in the next two years due to the Covid pandemic.

Now, the fund crunch appears to hit the festival and the district administration is yet to take a call on this though planning and arrangements should have begun by this time. It was learnt that by allocating about Rs 2 crore the festival can be done which in turn can accrue some revenue for the tourism department.

The Regional Director of Tourism Department Ramana Prasad told The Hans India that the Minister for Tourism RK Roja was very much determined to organise the festival this time. In this connection a meeting will be held soon by the Collector soon to take stock of the situation and finalise the programme.