Unified Family Survey set to streamline welfare delivery

Vijayawada: The state government announced the launch of the Unified Family Survey (UFS), a major exercise aimed at updating household records across the state to ensure better delivery of welfare schemes and public services.

The survey is being conducted through door-to-door visits. In rural areas, staff from Gram Sachivalayams will carry out the exercise, while Ward Sachivalayam staff will cover urban areas. Government employees will visit every household to verify and update family details so that official records reflect the present status of each family.

According to officials, the main objective of the Unified Family Survey is to ensure that no eligible family or individual is left out of government welfare programmes. Updated and accurate records are expected to reduce delays in issuing certificates, approvals and other services, as departments will no longer need to repeatedly verify the same information.

The survey is also intended to strengthen the quality of government data. By collecting information directly from households, the government aims to build a reliable and up-to-date database that can be used for better planning and implementation of policies. Officials said this would help departments take informed decisions and design future welfare schemes more effectively.

Data will be collected using a dedicated mobile application to ensure speed and accuracy. Wherever possible, existing government records will be used to pre-fill details, reducing the time required for each household. Identity verification will be done through Aadhaar authentication, with officials assuring that personal data will be handled securely.

The government described the Unified Family Survey as a step towards transparent, efficient and citizen-focused governance. Citizens have been urged to cooperate with survey staff and provide correct information so that their records remain updated and they continue to receive benefits without disruption.

Reaffirming its commitment to digital governance, the state government said the initiative reflects its efforts to use technology and people-friendly methods to improve service delivery and enhance the quality of life for families across the state.