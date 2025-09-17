Union Finance Minister, Chief Minister to take part

Visakhapatnam: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is attending a host of programmes in Visakhapatnam on September 17 (Wednesday). As part of her visit, the Union Minister is scheduled to attend ‘Global Capability Centre’s (GCC) Business Summit: Model Policy on GCCs for states’ as chief guest organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at Hotel Radisson Blu Resort in the city.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is delivering a valedictory address, while Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu will deliver a special address at the event.

The summit will focus on emerging trends, criteria for decision makers when selecting a city or state, state policy formation in attracting GCCs. It aims to bring policy makers from Central and state governments, leaders from GCC sector, and other key stakeholders together to facilitate knowledge exchange and chart out a strategic path for enhanced GCC engagement in states.

Arriving in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday night, the Finance Minister will attend an outreach programme on Next Gen GST Reforms at Vizag Convention Centre at 10 am and later attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual address on ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ before attending the GCC Business Summit.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to attend the launch of Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan programme at 12 noon.

Later, he will be meeting the French Delegation and Netherlands Delegation before returning to Vijayawada in the evening.