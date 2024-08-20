Union Min lauds State govt for relaunching Anna Canteens

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said the TDP government is serving the poor by offering food at Rs 5 through the Anna Canteens.

He visited the Anna Canteen set up at Guntur RTC Bus Stand on Monday. He examined the food and interacted with the consumers taking food at the Canteen. He took feedback from them and served the food.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the TDP government was serving food at subsidised price through the Anna Canteens. Each canteen is providing food to 350 persons each day.

The Union Minister who had lunch at the Anna Canteen expressed satisfaction over the quality of food. Menu is also good in the Anna Canteen, he said.

Continental Coffee chairman Challa Rajendra Prasad announced that he will extend cooperation to Anna Canteens under the Corporate Social Responsibility. He felt that Anna Canteens are useful to the poor.

Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed, corporator Pothuraju Samatha and TDP leader Syyed Mujeeb were present.