Union Minister assures considering steps to revive VSP, infuse a new lease of life

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy sought a couple of months’ time to consider steps to look into challenges faced by Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) and consider measures to revive the plant and infuse a new lease of life.



Holding a review meeting with key stakeholders and trade union leaders at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in the city on Thursday, the Union Minister paid attention to appeals made by the trade union leaders and assured that the ordeals they brought to the fore would be taken to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reiterating that privatisation is not on cards, the Union Minister asserted that there is no need to feel anxious about the plant's closure as the efforts are rather towards its revival. "However, an official announcement towards this direction would be made after holding discussions with the Prime Minister," he hinted.

Visiting the plant, the Union Minister, accompanied by Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, MP M Sribharat, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao, north constituency MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju among others, lauded the infrastructure. He gave assurance that there is no need to worry about the closure of the plant. "A number of employees are dependent on the plant's revival. I understand the sentiment associated with the VSP among people in Visakhapatnam and other districts," he mentioned.