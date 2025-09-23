Live
Union Minister defines new GST reforms as festival gift!
Visakhapatnam: Terming the new GST 2.0 reforms as a Dasara and Diwali gift to the people, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh Rana stressed that no government has given such financial relief to the middle-class people so far after the independence.
Leading an awareness rally taken out by the BJP on Monday, marking the rollout of the new GST rates from September 22, the Union Minister participated as chief guest and sought the feedback of shop owners and consumers, interacting with them. Accompanying the Union Minister, BJP Andhra Pradesh president PVN Madhav urged the people to use indigenous products so that local markets would further be flourished. Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided a great relief to the people through GST reforms, easing their burden and increasing their purchasing power.
BJP state secretary Kethineni Surendra Mohan, Visakhapatnam parliamentary district president MMN Parasurama Raju, among others, took part in the rally.