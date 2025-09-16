Union minister felicitates Gangadhar

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries & Steel Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma on Monday felicitated Velagaleti Gangadhar on the occasion of his appointment as director of the State Brahmin Welfare Corporation at his camp office in Bhimavaram on Monday.

He extended his best wishes to Gangadhar, acknowledging his many years of service to the party. He also advised him to identify poor Brahmin families through the Corporation and work for their upliftment, while congratulating him on the new responsibility.

BJP state publicity & literature chief Palapati Ravikumar, senior BJP leader Emani Madhav Reddy, and Yuva Morcha leader Jandhyala Sai Radhakrishna were present.